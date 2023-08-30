Hurricane Idalia:
Made landfall as a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds at 125 mph. Moving north by northeast at 18 mph through the Big Bend area of Florida just south of Tallahassee. The storm’s track will take all day to move through southeast Georgia and pass Augusta a few hours before midnight to start the morning in South Carolina. Riding the coastline, little decrease in the strength of this destructive storm, but with most of the storm over land it will weaken to a tropical storm over Jacksonville, NC by 2 p.m. Thursday. After midday Thursday the storm will become a fish killer and spin its way east into the Atlantic.
This week:
Daytime highs in the low 80s and upper 70s for today with breezy and mostly sunny skies. A Super Blue Moon happens tonight just after 8 p.m. to our southeast. Super because the moon is in perigee (closest to earth), and it is the second full moon of the month. Better chances to see it tonight rather than in the morning Thursday as another low moves down from Canada in the morning to finish in California by Friday. Thursday looks to be the coolest day with highs in the low 70s and even upper 60s for a few mid elevations. Mostly cloudy with a chance of some showers Thursday. Heaviest showers will produce anywhere between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain. Most showers in lower elevations will be light while the heaviest will be in the upper elevations of the Cascades and Blues scattered throughout the day after 5 a.m. Friday will be partly sunny and warmer with a few showers in the morning.
Labor Day Weekend:
Some uncertainty this weekend depending on the exit of the aforementioned low on Thursday. Could leave Friday night/Saturday morning. Could leave Sunday night. Overall, a chance of some showers throughout the holiday weekend with a scarce amount of sunshine. Temps will be cool for the weekend also as they remain in the low 80s and upper 70s and dropping to the mid 70s for Labor Day. Better confidence we keep it partly cloudy and a slight chance of light showers.
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 75-78/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/58-61
Yakima: 80-83/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 78-81/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 75-78/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 72-75/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 72-75/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 69-72/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 68-71/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 65-68/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 72-75/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 75-78/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 75-78/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 68-71/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 65-68/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 75-78/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/58-61
Yakima: 80-83/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 78-81/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 75-78/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 75-78/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/58-61
Yakima: 80-83/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 78-81/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 75-78/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 72-75/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 75-78/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 75-78/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 68-71/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 65-68/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 72-75/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 75-78/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 75-78/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 68-71/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 65-68/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
