Wednesday - Saturday:
Wednesday morning a short wave starts to move through the region. Late Wednesday night we remain breezy from the west as a ridge moves into the southwest of us off the coast and keeps us sunny, warm and dry through the weekend. Temps will be in the 80s for the first half and warm up to the low 90s and mid 90s by the weekend. Gusty evenings out of the west 15-25 mph becoming more widespread through eastern Washington and Oregon during the day Wednesday. Thursday through next week will be much calmer, but still gusty in the lower east slopes of the Cascades by midafternoon on Thursday. Friday will have similar temps to the days preceding it before we see warmer temps in the mid 90s on Saturday. High fire danger returns ahead of the weekend as some breezy conditions remain in the dry, lower east slopes of the Cascades. Humidity should remain high enough to keep fire dangers away from critical levels.
Sunday - Tuesday:
Warm and sunny this Sunday with temps in the low to mid 90s. Drying out and continuing to heat up through the start of the work week. Monday will be in the mid to upper 90s with Tuesday likely breaking into the triple digits. Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and dress for the weather with lightweight, loose-fitting and bright clothing.
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 84-87/55-58
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/41-44
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 83-86/54-57
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/41-44
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 83-86/54-57
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/41-44
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 91-94/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 91-94/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/56-59
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/41-44
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 83-86/54-57
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 91-94/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 91-94/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/56-59
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/51-54
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 84-87/54-57
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 92-95/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 92-95/61-64
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 89-92/58-61
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 87-90/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/51-54
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 84-87/54-57
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 98-101/67-70
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/65-68
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 96-99/65-68
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 96-99/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 96-99/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/51-54
