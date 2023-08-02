This Week:
Red Flag Warning this afternoon from 3 - 9 p.m. in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys Wednesday. Some gusty conditions each afternoon in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and Columbia River Gorge. Clouds and some breezy conditions will develop on Wednesday as we see more convection across the region. Instability is expected from Thursday through Friday with a chance it is prolonged through the weekend. A skinny ridge of high pressure will develop along the coast and give us a direct westerly flow into the weak low-pressure disturbance over Idaho. Weak mountain thunderstorms have a slight chance of developing in the Blues and Wallowas plus a slight chance in the WA Cascades on Thursday. Friday will see less of a chance with less intensity in any thunderstorm that develops. Temps will sit a degree or two above average as we approach the weekend. As instability increases, there is a fire weather watch for eastern Oregon from Thursday afternoon to Friday evening for possible lightning strikes during thunderstorms.
This Weekend:
A chance of instability and thunderstorms lingering around through the weekend with a stray shower in the lower elevations Friday and Saturday. A better chance we see the disturbance in Idaho break down and ridging take its place with a quick shortwave passing through on Sunday. Monday will maybe have a stray shower, but remain mostly sunny and warm as ridging begins to take place and bring us into the upper 90s.
NonStop Local WX Alert for Yakima during 5 & 6 Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Thursday:
Friday:
Saturday:
Sunday:
Monday:
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/49-52
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 95-98/60-63
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 98-101/68-71
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 95-98/64-67
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 97-100/64-67
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/63-66
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 89-92/62-65
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/52-55
