Wednesday Dec. 28th Weather Forecast

It's winter, right?
Today was partly cloudy with temps in the high 40s.
Tonight, we will see clouds increasing overnight with temps dropping into the low 30s right around the freezing mark.
Another low-pressure system will move into the region overnight with possible light morning snow turning into light rainfall by lunchtime.
Temps will be cooler, but still close to our seasonal averages.
Possible snow accumulation in the Yakima valley will be less than one inch.
Winter Weather Advisory for the east slopes of the Cascades from 4 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday will bring 2-4" of snow for the Kittitas and Wenatchee Valleys as well as the mountain passes.
Slippery roads are expected for the region as some of that wintry mix leaks into the lower elevations.
Thursday afternoon will start with some cloudy skies turning into some heavier widespread rainfall with highs reaching the upper 30s in Yak. valley and mid to low 40s near the Blues in NEOR.
Friday and Saturday will be moments of Deja Vu for the region with similar weather as Wednesday. Highs in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon.
Cooler and cloudy to start 2023 with highs sitting in the upper 30s come sunday and losing a few degrees each day as we move through the first week of January.
Mostly cloudy skies continue through the beginning of next week with a slight chance of a wintry mix returning by Tuesday and temps hanging in the mid to low 30s.
Fairly quiet, but still look out for slick roads with the slight precipitation that could freeze overnight.
Flooding is also a concern as much of the snow and ice has melted across the region, foothills of the Blues and some of the streams and rivers in the Cascades could be higher as we stay warmer the next few days.
Landslides in Skykomish county are also very likely with lots of rain and loose soil make a dangerous combination thanks to the large wildfires from earlier this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.