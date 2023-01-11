Wednesday Jan. 11 Weather Forecast

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with showers building into the region from the southwest. The showers will start light at first with intensity picking up early tomorrow morning.
Overnight lows will stay above freezing with wet and even some patchy foggy conditions develop for most of the region.
Snow levels will be above 5,000 ft helping keep wintry mixes and snow from making much of an impact on anything other than mountain passes.
Heavy wind warning begins at 7 p.m. across the northern foothills of the Blues from Heppner up through Dayton and continues until 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sustained wind speeds will range between 25-40 mph with gusts 55-65 mph.
The warning is set to end at 7 p.m. but Futurecast shows the strong winds to remain above 25 mph until Friday night.
Temperatures for tonight:
Upper elevations of the Blues: mid 20s/low 30s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 30s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): mid to low 30s, but right at or above freezing.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: just at freezing or below.
East slopes of the Cascades: upper 20s/low 30s, but below freezing.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid 30s, but Gorge warms up to the upper 30s/low 40s.
Cascades and mountain pass in the mid to low 20s.
Thursday:
Heavy rain continuing from Wednesday night, moving northeast through the Cascades and the Yakima and Kittitas valleys.
The rain will become heaviest in the east slopes of the Cascades and the Yakima and Kittitas valleys around 2 or 3 in the morning with a wintry mix primarily in the Kittitas valleys.
We will get a slight break from the rain around lunch time and then it is back on for the Lower Columbia Basin and the Blue mountains.
Rain will continue through the late-night Thursday as temps drop back down, and we could see some patchy fog roll through the valleys.
Showers will become less strong and less frequent throughout the night on Thursday.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low 40s/upper 30s during the day and overnight lows in the low 30s/upper 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: mid to low 50s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid to low 30s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: upper 30s low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid to upper 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid 30s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid and low 40s during the day and the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper 20s.
Friday:
Overnight showers will linger around the morning on Friday with some patchy areas of fog.
Light showers in the east slopes, Yakima and Kittitas valleys, and the foothills of the Blues.
Mostly cloudy for everywhere else while we could see a stray ray of sunshine in a few spots in the afternoon.
Slight chance of showers Friday evening with mostly cloudy skies.
Friday night lows are going to keep us from seeing too many icy spots around the region except for way up in the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Blues.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 43-47/34-37
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 47-52/38-34
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-49/34-37
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-46/33-36
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 41-44/31-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy to start the weekend with drier conditions for Saturday.
Could see some slight chance of sunshine throughout the day but going to remain overall cloudy throughout the 24-hour cycle.
More clouds will develop very late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 45-48/34-37
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 49-55/34-40
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 47-51/35-38
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 44-49/35-38
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 41-44/31-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Sunday:
A slight chance of the mostly cloudy conditions squeezing out a light shower during the day.
We will become partly cloudy on Sunday afternoon to give us a quick look at the sun before it goes away for the evening.
Sunday night will remain mostly cloudy with a continued slight chance of a shower.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 43-47/34-37
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 47-52/38-34
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-49/34-37
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-46/33-36
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 41-44/31-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Monday:
Conditions will become similar to Sunday with temps remaining in the same ballpark as we see ridging develop over us keeping us fairly dry except for the slight chance of a stray shower here and there.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 43-47/34-37
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 47-52/38-34
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-49/34-37
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-46/33-36
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 41-44/31-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Tuesday:
Conditions will become similar to Sunday with temps remaining in the same ballpark as we see ridging develop over us keeping us fairly dry except for the slight chance of a stray shower here and there.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 43-47/34-37
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 47-52/38-34
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-49/34-37
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-46/33-36
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 41-44/31-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
