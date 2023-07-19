Wednesday - Saturday:
Benign weather ahead for the rest of the week while a ridge of high pressure sits over the northwest and hangs out just offshore of Portland. This will bring us back into the upper 90s by Wednesday and kick off a mini heatwave in the low triple digits Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday could break through to the triple digits, but mostly everyone will be in the upper 90s. Very sunny with a chance of a heat advisory/red flag warning coming back towards the end of this week. Cascades will be breezy in the afternoons from Thursday through the weekend as a shortwave will pass over the top of the ridge. Winds could be over 20 mph in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge with gusts 25-35 mph starting Thursday afternoon and picking up again each afternoon through Monday. Fire danger is still incredibly high so follow all burn bans and please avoid any outdoor burning. Fire danger will remain very high throughout this week.
Sunday - Tuesday:
Many Swifties traveling for the Era’s Tour this weekend in Seattle will be needing A/C and plenty of water as we stay hot through the beginning of the weekend. Nice weather in Seattle as temps will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies. The east side of the state will have a much tougher time in the hot sunny weather until Sunday as temps are expected to “cool” down into the mid and low 90s again. Still remaining sunny and dry. Windy conditions will elevate fire danger, but nothing to critical levels. An upper low will move across the top of the ridge to flatten it out and give us cooler temps to start next week.
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-82/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-100/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 99-101/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 95-98/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 79-82/54-57
NonStop Local WX Alert Day Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/59-62
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 100-103/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 101-104/65-68
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 99-102/63-66
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 98-101/62-65
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 94-97/59-62
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 81-84/58-61
NonStop Local WX Alert Day (Tri-Cities) Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/59-62
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 100-103/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 101-104/65-68
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 99-102/63-66
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 98-101/62-65
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 94-97/59-62
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 81-84/58-61
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/56-59
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/54-57
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
