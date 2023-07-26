This Week:
Seasonal temps continue with low pressure moving through the region. Temps will be pretty nice for the first half of the week as low pressure will push down from Canada and sit just above the US border. High fire danger as dry and windy conditions remain through Thursday afternoon with winds becoming slower each day. Wednesday will be gusty, but more localized to a few areas and slower speeds. Thursday will be sunny with afternoon gusts near the Cascades plus temps slightly below average. Gusts are expected in the 15-25 mph range Wednesday followed by 25-35 mph on Thursday. A slow warm up as we approach the weekend climbing into the mid 90s by Saturday. About average for Waterfollies temps in the past 57 years. Breezy conditions through the weekend, but mostly in the Cascades and Columbia River Gorge.
Boat Race Weekend:
Warm and sunny with highs hanging in the mid to low 90s. Should be fairly calm for the boat races with a slight breeze and little to no chop on the river. Cascades however will be breezy to gusty through each afternoon all week. Overnight lows will be warming up into the low 60s for almost everyone. Next week will start around our average temps, but then climb into the mid and maybe the upper 90s by Tuesday.
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/56-59
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/54-57
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Thursday:
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
