Wednesday:
Cooler today with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s for the lower elevations, mid 60s for upper elevations and upper 50s/low 60s for the mountains.
Breezy for everyone with the strongest gusts in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Wind advisory for both locations until 11 p.m. as gusts will be near 45 mph and winds will be between 25-35 mph.
Strong gusts and winds could knock down trees or branches and take out power lines.
Lows tonight will be chilly in the mid 40s for lower elevations near the basin, low 40s for mid elevations like Yakima and the Blue Mt. foothills, and mid 30s for the upper elevations.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/30-34
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 74-77/43-46
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 79-82/47-50
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 75-78/42-45
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/43-46
East slopes of the Cascades: 67-70/39-42
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/36-39
Thursday:
Sunny with a slight breeze in the Columbia Basin. The winds will pick up in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys plus in the Columbia River Gorge by 3:30 p.m. after starting very breezy and gusty in the early morning hours. Yakima will have some slight gusts in the morning with calmer conditions in the afternoon. Gusts should be anywhere between 15-25 mph while the Columbia River Gorge will see gusts near 30 mph. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer with 80s in the lower elevations, mid to upper 70s for slightly higher elevations and the mountains seeing temps in the mid 60s. Have a slight chance of some light showers in the lower east slopes of the Cascades around 2 p.m. Lows will be slightly warmer in the upper 40s.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 62-65/30-34
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 74-77/43-46
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 79-82/47-50
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 75-78/42-45
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 77-80/43-46
East slopes of the Cascades: 67-70/39-42
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/29-32
Friday:
Temps begin to climb thanks to a ridge of high pressure developing over the region. First weekend in June is looking to be a hot one with temps breaking into the mid 80s and gradually reaching the 90s.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Saturday:
HOT as we see highs in the upper 80s and maybe low 90s for June. Temps will be above average to start June and the sunshine will stick around with them.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 77-80/53-56
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 85-88/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/56-59
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 76-80/52-55
East slopes of the Cascades: 75-78/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 81-84/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 70-73/45-48
Sunday:
Hanging in the low 90s with sunny skies and some breezy conditions in the Kittitas Valley for a few hours after sunrise.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 88-93/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/60-63
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/60-63
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/50-53
Monday:
Temps climbing slightly by a degree or two but still hanging in the lower 90s for the lowest elevations. Mostly sunny skies for the week ahead.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 88-93/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/60-63
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/60-63
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/50-53
Tuesday:
Climbing into the mid 90s for the lowest elevations with temps elsewhere getting up as well.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/55-58
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 88-93/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/60-63
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/60-63
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/50-53
Wednesday:
Staying sunny and hot for the middle of the week with temps remaining at least 10-15 degrees above our normal for the start of June.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/55-58
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 88-93/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/60-63
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/60-63
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/50-53
