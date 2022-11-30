WINTER STORM WARNINGS FOR CASCADES AND BLUES:
-Warning for Cascades expected to end at 4 p.m. today, with the mountain passes taking the brunt of the snowfall. The lower elevations of the east slopes will see a few inches that has accumulated overnight impacting travel conditions.
-Warning for the Blues in Oregon and Washington expected to end at 4 p.m. on Thursday, but could be extended through Friday morning if snowfall continues as planned through Thursday night. The amount of snow will vary depending on elevation, anywhere from 6-18" significantly impacting road conditions on I-84, chains are required and closures could come at any minute.
Some morning snow/sleet for the foothills of the Blue mountains, and along US 97 between Goldendale and Sunnyside.
Most precipitations moving northeast through the region into central Washington over the next couple hours with precipitation clearing up by 10 a.m. for most of the region.
Showers reach the foothills of the Blues turning into snow in the upper elevations by 11 a.m. and a rain/snow mix extending into the Columbia Basin by lunchtime.
Hitting our highs at lunch in the upper 30s/low 40s.
Yakima will see a break in precipitation midday today until some light snowfall returns this evening after 4 p.m.
Slick road conditions for Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater, Dayton-Waitsburg, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Wapato, Yakima, Union Gap, and Tieton.
Evening temps tonight will range from upper 20s near the foothills of the Blues and the Columbia Basin to the mid-to-upper teens in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
Ellensburg starting off with mostly cloudy skies and anywhere between 1-3" of snow this morning.
Strong windy conditions over 35 mph in NEOR with gusts 45-60 mph until 10 a.m.Visibility and road conditions will be largely impacted by ice and blowing snow across NEOR and the East Slopes of the Cascades.
Upper elevations will continue to see snow throughout the day as we get a little break in the lower elevations.
Everyone should keep chains in their car until March no matter where they are traveling in the region.
Clouds and rain will increase this afternoon and turn into more of a sleet/snow mix in the late evening hours after 7 p.m.
Yakima will see snow showers develop around 7 p.m. with Tri-Cities seeing more of a mix until 10 p.m.
Thursday after 3 a.m. we will have partly cloudy skies and a break from all precipitation in the region with a little sunshine poking through.
We could see some isolated snow showers moving through the Yakima valley by mid-morning, a little after 8 a.m.
After lunch on Thursday, snow will return to the Blues and the north foothills as well as Ellensburg.
The snow will come in isolated spurts across all of southern Washington and northern Oregon with more consistency in the Blues.
These snow showers will continue until Friday morning and end in the Blues just before lunchtime.
Wind speeds will calm down Wednesday afternoon and pick up again early Thursday morning, but not as intense in speed as Wednesday morning.
New snow accumulation by Friday for the Cascades could be anywhere from 12-16" along Snoqualmie Pass, 15-24" along US 12 through White Pass (opening day is Friday!!!), 2-4" in Yakima, 4-8" in Ellensburg and the Blues in Oregon will range from 6-18".
Tri-Cities will see a trace to a slight dusting of snow.
