Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray sprinkle today. Morning temperatures in the 40s-near 50, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
A weak front is dropping south across the region today with a slight chance for a stray sprinkle or two, but most areas will remain dry. The front will stall in northern Oregon late this afternoon/evening the fall apart tonight. We will be in between systems on Saturday with dry weather and highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. A cold front will drop south out of the Gulf of Alaska Sunday. This will increase our winds and give us a chance for a few showers, mainly in the evening. On Monday a weak atmospheric river will take aim at the Pacific Northwest increasing our rain chances. Gusty winds at 20-30 mph still seem likely on Halloween as the pressure gradient tightens. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s-40s. A few leftover morning showers are possible Tuesday morning, mainly in Columbia Basin and to the east. Cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
Snow levels climb to 6-8,000 ft today through Monday, so that means plain rain for the mountain passes this weekend. Snow levels drop Monday night to 3-5,000 ft with the higher passes receiving accumulating snow. By Tuesday night snow levels will drop to around 1,500 ft but by this time models have us drying out with little snow accumulation for the mountains.
Quiet weather on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s-30s. Another system arrives Thursday afternoon with lowland rain showers and mountain snow. Highs near 50s and lows in the 30s.
