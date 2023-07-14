Clear and mild overnight with lows in the mid 60s. A massive ridge of high pressure is pushing heat from the Desert Southwest into the region this weekend, Weather Alert Saturday and Sunday for temperatures above 100. Windy conditions develop Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. Gusty winds at 30-45 mph will result in High Fire Danger across the region.
Heat Advisory - Viewing Area... Saturday 11 AM-Sunday 11 PM
- 98 to 105
- Stay hydrated
- Work outside early
- Never leave anyone (or pet) in vehicle
The ridge axis begins to shift east Sunday afternoon/evening as an upper-level trough approaches the coast. This will produce a tight pressure gradient across the eastern WA/OR resulting in windy conditions. The fire danger will become very high late Sunday afternoon into Monday because of the heat, dry conditions and gusty winds. Weather Alert Sunday Afternoon-Monday Evening for High Fire Danger.
Fire Weather Watch - Viewing Area... Sunday Afternoon-Monday Evening
- High Fire Danger
- Wind: W 15-30 MPH
- Gusts 35-45 MPH
- Fires spread rapidly
- No outdoor burning.
Cooler air spills over the Cascades Monday and Tuesday as the upper-level trough moves east of the Cascades. Highs drop into the mid 80s-low 90s. The only chance for precipitation will be in the Cascades and along the WA/BC border. High pressure returns next Wednesday with more dry weather and another warming trend. Highs will be flirting with 100 degrees again by Thursday and Friday... YUCK!
