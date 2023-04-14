Early morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny and a little warmer. Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
A weak upper-level disturbance moving across the region is producing light snow showers in the Blues. Daytime heating may add enough instability for a few afternoon showers mainly in the Palouse (Pullman) and Inland Northwest (Spokane). High pressure will begin to move into the region later this evening through tomorrow with near normal daytime temperatures in the low-mid 60s. High level clouds will be increasing Saturday as the next frontal system approaches the coast. The front moves inland on Sunday with rain in the mountains except for the highest peaks. Snow levels in the Cascades above 4,500 ft and Blues above 6,000-7,000 ft. Expecting .25-.75" of rain in the mountains on Sunday and this should not cause any flooding concerns. Some rain shadowing will occur across eastern WA/OR, but I'm still expecting some light rain showers by Sunday evening through early Monday morning.
Models continue to have a long-wave trough over the west coast through the end of next week. This will keep us in a cool and unsettled pattern with varying chances of showers each day as weather disturbances swing through the area. The first chance will be Monday night-Tuesday morning with breezy winds, highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Wednesday looks dry until the afternoon when another system arrives with mountain snow and lowland rain showers until Early Thursday morning. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the mid 50s-low 60s and lows in the 30s.
