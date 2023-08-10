Sunny, warm and a little breezy this evening with locally gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley at 25-30 MPH. Evening temperatures in the 80s then dropping in the 70s after 9 PM. Clear and mild tonight with morning lows in the mid 50s-low 60s. Sunny and warmer tomorrow, highs in the low-mid 90s.
Models are now suggesting a strong Rex Block developing by Saturday and producing a mini heat wave by Monday. This is a blocking weather pattern with high pressure building over a cut-off low in southern CA. This pattern will allow temperatures to climb a little above average this weekend. As the Rex Block shifts inland Monday temperatures will soar into the triple digits and stay there through next Friday. Weather Alert Monday-Friday with highs ranging from 100 to 105. Expect a Heat Advisory to be issued by late Sunday or Monday.
Breezy to windy conditions will likely develop Wednesday through Friday gusting 20-35 MPH. The gusty winds, hot temperatures and very dry conditions will produce a very high fire danger. Red Flag Warnings may be necessary for this time period.
On a more positive note... The Perseid Meteor Shower will be peaking Friday night-Sunday night. The combination of clear skies and only a 10% waning moon should provide us with great viewing opportunities.
Perseid Meteor Shower
- Peaking Friday night-Sunday night (August 11-13)
- Look towards the NE sky or overhead
- Viewing: Midnight-Before Dawn
- Best Time: 1-2 AM
