Sunny, warm and a little breezy this evening with locally gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley at 25-30 MPH.  Evening temperatures in the 80s then dropping in the 70s after 9 PM.  Clear and mild tonight with morning lows in the mid 50s-low 60s.  Sunny and warmer tomorrow, highs in the low-mid 90s.
 
Models are now suggesting a strong Rex Block developing by Saturday and producing a mini heat wave by Monday.  This is a blocking weather pattern with high pressure building over a cut-off low in southern CA.  This pattern will allow temperatures to climb a little above average this weekend.  As the Rex Block shifts inland Monday temperatures will soar into the triple digits and stay there through next Friday.  Weather Alert Monday-Friday with highs ranging from 100 to 105.  Expect a Heat Advisory to be issued by late Sunday or Monday.
 
Breezy to windy conditions will likely develop Wednesday through Friday gusting 20-35 MPH.  The gusty winds, hot temperatures and very dry conditions will produce a very high fire danger.  Red Flag Warnings may be necessary for this time period.
 
On a more positive note...  The Perseid Meteor Shower will be peaking Friday night-Sunday night.  The combination of clear skies and only a 10% waning moon should provide us with great viewing opportunities.
 
Perseid Meteor Shower
  • Peaking Friday night-Sunday night (August 11-13)
  • Look towards the NE sky or overhead
  • Viewing: Midnight-Before Dawn
  • Best Time: 1-2 AM