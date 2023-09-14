Clear and cool overnight with morning lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Friday looks fantastic and warmer, highs in the upper 80s-near 90.
High pressure off the coast will build inland tomorrow and Saturday producing above normal temperatures for the last weekend of summer. Highs Friday and Saturday will climb into the upper 80s-low 90s. The ridge axis begins shifting east Sunday afternoon as an upper-level trough and cold front drops south into British Columbia just brushing northern WA. The pressure gradient will tighten Sunday afternoon/evening producing breezy to gusty winds at 20-30 mph across the region. The combination of breezy winds, low humidity and warm temperatures will elevate our fire danger Sunday afternoon. A Fire Weather Watch or Red Flag Warning may be needed. This weather disturbance4 will also bring a few clouds and slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Monday will bring another quick moving weather disturbance along the WA/BC border with breezy winds, cooler temperatures and a slight chance for mountain showers. Highs fall into the upper 70s-low 80s. Tuesday we will have a cool northwesterly flow with a broad upper-level trough overhead, highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 40s. An upper-level disturbance drops south through the trough on Wednesday with a slight chance for mountain showers, highs in the low-mid 70s.
Ridging returns next Thursday and Friday with dry weather and highs in the mid-upper 70s and lows in the 40s. We say goodbye to summer Friday night at 11:50 pm as the Fall Equinox arrives.
