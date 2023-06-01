Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, upper 60s-low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-80.
A split flow will dominate our weather for the next couple of days with the northern branch of the jet shooting north into Alaska while the southern branch has dived into the Baja of California. This will keep storm systems to our north and south, leaving us dry and warm. There is an upper-level low over southern Utah drifting slow north that may produce a few stray showers/t-storms in southern Oregon today and tomorrow.
An upper-level ridge begins to build into the Pacific Northwest this weekend kicking off a warming trend that will likely peak next Wednesday. Highs will climb into the mid 80s-low 90s this weekend and low-mid 90s by Monday. It will be hot next week with temperatures 10-15 degrees above average, highs next Tuesday and Wednesday could easily hit mid-upper 90s!
