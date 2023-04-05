Increasing clouds and breezy winds increasing in the foothills of the Blues overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Thursday and Friday cloudy, windy and wet temperatures in the 50s and 60s. More mountain snow will develop and could impact the mountain passes. A wind advisory has been issued for the Blues and foothills including Walla Walla 5 PM Thursday to 8 Am Friday winds 20-30 mph and gusts 45-50 mph. Showers possible midday for The Yakima and Kittitas Valleys and evening showers for the Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Blues as the system moves east. Showers should taper off Friday night and will return Saturday night.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Easter Sunday has a 20-40% chance of showers with cooler daytime highs in the 50s and low 60s.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night...Increasing PM Clouds... 40
Thursday... Showers, Breezy... 64/48
Friday... AM Showers, Partly Cloudy, Windy... 64/43
Saturday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 67/48
Sunday... Showers... 60/46
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Increasing PM Clouds... 38
Thursday... Showers, Breezy... 55/41
Friday... AM Showers, Partly Cloudy, Windy... 60/38
Saturday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 58/42
Sunday... Showers... 59/41
