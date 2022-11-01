A wet morning for everyone on this first day of November. The rain should be decreasing by late morning-midday in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. However, the rain is going to be a little more stubborn in the Columbia Basin and foothills. I don't see the rain ending until later this evening-night. Morning temperatures in the mid-upper 40s and holding steady through this afternoon.
Several small waves (low pressure) on the front are slowing down its eastward movement. As a result, I don't expect the rain to end until after 6-7 PM in the Columbia Basin and maybe midnight in the foothills. Snow levels are dropping in the Blues, so the Winter Weather Advisory still looks good. Cascades will see some light snow showers resulting in 1-3" in the passes.
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues... Until 5 AM Wednesday
- Above 3,000 ft
- Northern Blues: 6-12"
- Southern Blues: 4-8"
An upper-level disturbance will bring us a few stray rain showers tomorrow in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountains. highs in the upper 40s-near 50 and lows in the 20s. This will produce a hard/killing freeze by Thursday morning. So, if you still have produce in the garden, you'll want to pick it before Wednesday night. Thursday looks dry with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. Another system arrives overnight Thursday with mainly rain, but there could be enough cold air in place in the Kittitas Valley for a little snow or mix. Light snow accumulation might be possible along and north of I-90 into Spokane Thursday night-Friday morning.
Strong southwesterly winds develop Friday ahead of a cold front with gusts 30-45 mph. Highs war to near 60s with rain showers Friday. Snow levels climb above pass levels Friday and then drop to 2-3,000 ft Saturday as the cold air arrives. Windy again with scattered showers Saturday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s-30s. Scattered showers continue Sunday with breezy winds, highs in the 40s and low in the 20s-30s. There is a slight chance for a few snowflakes overnight, but no accumulation.
Models bring in another weather system Monday with cold rain showers and highs in the upper 30s-near 40. Lows drop into the 20s and if there is enough moisture left, we could see some light snow overnight-Tuesday morning. Stay Tuned.
