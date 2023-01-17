Mostly cloudy with rain and rain/snow mix developing overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Rain/snow mix mainly impacting the Kittitas Valley and a slight chance in the Yakima Valley less than ½" of accumulation. Rain for the Columbia Basin after 4 am into Wednesday midday.
Wednesday rain likely for most of the region and a winter weather advisory for the N. Oregon Blues 12 pm – 4 am Thursday 5-8" of accumulation expected and 5-10" expected for the Peaks of the Cascades, Wallowas and Strawberries. A few flakes possible in the lower elevations Wednesday night with no accumulation expected. Daytime highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
High pressure returns Thursday and Friday expect 40s and sunshine with late night and early morning patchy fog.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Cloudy, Showers Night... 33
Wednesday... Mostly Cloudy, Showers... 45/30
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 46/26
Friday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 41/27
Saturday... Stray Shower, Mostly Cloudy... 43/29
Sunday... Partly Sunny... 43/23
Monday... Patchy AM Fog. Partly Sunny... 40/25
Yakima
Tuesday Night... Cloudy, Mix/Showers Night... 29
Wednesday... Mostly Cloudy, Showers... 40/25
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 44/23
Friday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 39/25
Saturday... Stray Shower, Mostly Cloudy... 42/25
Sunday... Partly Sunny... 443/23
Monday... Patchy AM Fog. Partly Sunny... 39/24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.