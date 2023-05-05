Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and breezy to gusty winds overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Saturday we’ll see a small break between systems with partly sunny skies and a chance of rain Saturday night. Sunday should be dry and cool, however more scattered showers are expected Sunday night and Monday. High pressure returns Wednesday with warmer temperatures and sunshine. Temperatures back to the upper 70s or low 80s late next week.
River levels continue to run high, but at time no flooding is expected (in the viewing area) and water levels should begin to drop on most rivers this weekend.
Tri-Cities
Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Breezy... 47
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 70/46
Sunday... Partly Sunny, Night Showers.. 69/45
Monday... Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers... 67/45
Tuesday... Partly/Mostly Sunny... 70/45
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 75/48
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 79/50
Yakima
Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Breezy... 44
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 67/42
Sunday... Partly Sunny, Night Showers.. 65/42
Monday... Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers... 63/42
Tuesday... Partly/Mostly Sunny... 68/42
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 73/46
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 77/49
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.