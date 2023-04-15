The taste of Spring was nice while it lasted...
We have a nice start to the day with partly cloudy skies and temps slowing going into the mid 60s. Tonight, clouds will start moving in with an upper trough building off the coast. With the trough, we can expect some rain showers in the upper elevations of the WA Cascades eventually moving south to the OR Cascades. The slightest chance for some T-storms in the upper elevations on Monday night.
By Tuesday, an upper low moves in bringing stray rain showers to the mountain ranges. Another trough will come in waves with more rain over the mountains and a slight chance of rain showers in the lower elevations. The Columbia Basin will remain relatively dry after Tuesday but still in the low 60s upper 50s. By Thursday, the low will weaken. Rain and snow totals will be very low and slightly warmer temperatures.
Tri-Cities
Saturday: Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy - 67/48
Sunday: Gusty winds with chance of stray showers 64/43
Monday: Stray AM showers - 62/40
Tuesday: Partly cloudy - 58/37
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - 58/38
Thursday: Partly cloudy - 60/40
Friday: Mostly sunny - 62/41
Yakima
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy - 61/42
Sunday: Cloudy. Mtn snow showers - 58/39
Monday: Mostly cloudy, stray pm showers - 56/36
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy - 55/31
Wednesday: Frosty overnights, partly cloudy - 54/30
Thursday: Partly cloudy - 56/31
Friday: Partly cloudy - 59/34
