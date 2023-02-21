Decreasing wind this morning, but still breezy with afternoon gusts 25-35 MPH. Increasing chance for light snow overnight through tomorrow morning. Temperatures in the 30s-40s this morning, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.
A cold front is diving into Oregon this morning brought wind gusts overnight between 50-70 MPH with Pasco Airport reporting a gust of 68 MPH. A strong westerly flow behind the front is producing upslope conditions in the mountains keeping the snow falling in the Cascades and Blues. Moderate to heavy snow will persist until Wednesday morning and along with gusty winds travel through the mountain passes will be difficult at times.
Winter Storm Warning - Cascades... Until 4 AM Wednesday
- Passes: 6-15"
- East Slopes (Cle Elum, Cliffdell, Rimrock): 2-5"
- Gusts 45MPH
- Blowing Snow
- Travel: Difficult
- Check Pass Reports
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues... Until Wednesday 10 AM
- 6-10" (Tollgate to Ski Bluewood)
- I-84 Corridor (Meacham): 2-6"
- Gusts 40-60 MPH
- Blowing Snow
- Travel: Difficult
- Check Pass Reports
A modified Arctic front and a cold upper-level low arrives overnight ushering in a much colder airmass. Models continue to provide us with enough leftover moisture for light snow early Wednesday morning.
NonStop Local Weather Alert... Light Snow Between 1:00-10:00 AM Wednesday (Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, Columbia Basin, Foothills)
- ½ to 2"
- Could impact the morning commute
- Slight chance for isolated school delays
Temperatures will struggle to climb into the low-mid 30s Wednesday afternoon and then fall to near record lows in the teens and 20s. A strong northerly gradient will keep winds at 15-30 MPH. This will result in brutally cold wind chills at 0 to -15 degrees by Thursday morning. Thursday will be a day with record low maximum temperatures with highs in the mid 20s-near 30. Record low temperatures will be possible again Thursday night as winds begin to settle down, lows in the single digits-low teens. Partly sunny and light winds Friday with highs in the low 30s and lows in the teens.
Breezy winds return Saturday ahead of the next weather system that could give us a few stray showers on Sunday. Temperatures warm into the upper 30s on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. A slightly stronger system arrives Monday afternoon with gusty winds and a chance for scattered afternoon rain showers with highs in the mid 40s-near 50.
