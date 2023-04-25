Terrific Tuesday... Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s-low 70s.
A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the Pacific Northwest this week and kicking off a substantial warming trend starting today. By Saturday temperatures will be July-like with highs in the mid-upper 80s - That's a good 15-20 degrees above! These warm temperatures will increase snowmelt in the Cascades and Blues raising hydrological concerns for the Yakima, Naches, Grande Ronde, John Day Rivers Saturday night into Monday. At this time, I do not expect any flooding, but the rivers will be running high and fast. Current hydrograph forecasts have rivers peaking at action stage (below flood stage) Sunday night into Monday morning.
With July-Like temperatures on Saturday it may seem like a good idea to cool off at a lake or river. But, keep in mind that water will be very cold (47 to 50) and running fast. Here are some safety tips that can protect you and your family...
Cold Water Safety Tips
- Know where kids are at all times
- Always wear a life vest during water activities
- Dress for water temperature, not air temperature
- Alcohol increases hypothermia
- Loss of muscle control can happen quickly - even for experience swimmers
The ridge begins to shift east on Sunday allow a disturbance to move onshore with a chance for afternoon/evening mountain showers. The main impact for lower elevations east of the Cascades will be breezy winds and temperatures falling to near 80. Much cooler air spills over the Cascades on Monday along with a chance for a few stray showers, especially overnight. Highs drop to near 70 by early next week with lows in the low-mid 40s.
