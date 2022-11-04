NonStop Local Weather Alert
A few showers and breezy this morning. Winds increase by midday and become gusty by afternoon, along with the return of more rain. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s-mid 40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60.
A warm front is currently moving through the region this morning causing the snow levels to raise rapidly. This is causing the mountain snow to change to rain and will lead to widespread flooding across western WA. We have also seen excessive rain this morning in southeast Walla Walla County causing flooding concerns there.
Flood Warning - Southeast Walla Walla County... Until 4 AM Sunday
- Flooding from excessive rain is or will be occurring for creeks, streams and low-lying areas
- Especially Mill Creek east of Walla Walla as stage peaks at 18 ft. on Saturday morning.
- Do not attempt to cross flooded roads.
Gusty winds develop this afternoon as the cold front approaches the coast. These winds will be enhanced by a very strong low-level jet, producing locally damaging wind.
High Wind Warning - Today 2 PM - Saturday 7 AM
- Morning Gusts: 25-35 MPH
- Noon Gusts: 35-50 MPH
- Afternoon-Saturday AM Gusts: 50-65 MPH
- Strongest Winds: 5 PM-3AM
- Down Trees/Limbs
- Local Power Outages
- Difficult Driving - Especially for high profile vehicles
Windy weather continues Saturday with a few stray showers. Another system arrives Saturday night-Sunday with more wind and rain. It may even start off as a little rain/snow mix in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Highs in the mid 40s-mid 50s and lows in the 20s-30s. Models continue to suggest we could see some light snow Monday night-early Tuesday in the Yakima Valley with light accumulation. Temperatures drop early next week as colder sags south from Canada. Cold and dry Wednesday-Thursday with highs in the low-mid 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Thursday night and Friday now looks cold and dry with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens-20s.
