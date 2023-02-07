Mostly cloudy, gusty and a chance for a few stray rain showers today. Moderate to heavy snow is possible in the Cascades through Wednesday morning. Temperatures out the door this morning in the 30s-40s, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 50s.
The pressure gradient will increase throughout the day ahead of a cold front that is currently moving inland. This will result gusty winds developing this afternoon through early tomorrow morning. Expect gusts 20-30 MPH in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and 30-40 MPH in the Columbia Basin. Winds will even be stronger in the foothills and Simcoe Highlands.
Wind Advisory... Today 4 PM-Wednesday 7 AM
- Simcoe Highlands (Goldendale): SW 45-55 MPH
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton): SW 40-45 MPH
- Down tree limbs and spotty power outages
This front will also produce moderate to heavy snow at times in the higher Cascades Passes. Snoqualmie Pass will initially see a rain/snow mix with the snow level above 3,500-4,000 ft. As the snow levels drop this evening it will transition to all snow.
Winter Weather Advisory... Until 10 AM Wednesday
- Snoqualmie Pass: 5-11"
- White Pass: 7-18"
- Heaviest Above 4,000 ft
Blues Snow Potential - Tuesday - Wednesday Morning
- Mainly Above 4,000 ft
- 3-10"
- Gusts 30-40 MPH
- Check Pass Reports
Ridging returns Wednesday Afternoon-Thursday with some sunshine and highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Increasing clouds Friday with the next weather disturbance that could produce a stray evening shower or two, highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 20s-near 30. High pressure over the Pacific northwest this weekend should provide us with dry weather and highs near 50 and lows in the upper 20s. Increasing clouds and breezy wind next Monday ahead of the next weather system, highs in the low-mid 50s.
