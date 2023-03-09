Increasing clouds and breezy winds developing this afternoon with local gusts 40-55 MPH at the base of the Blues in northeast Oregon. Slight chance for a few stray afternoon showers with an increasing chance for rain and snow developing overnight. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.
A strong upper-level low will send a frontal system into the region overnight. Moisture associated with a warm front will begin to overrun the region later this evening and tonight. The challenge is who will have enough cold air to see snow instead of rain. The mountains are a safe beat for heavy snow overnight through Friday.
Winter Storm Warning - Northern OR/WA Blues... Today 7 PM-Friday 10 PM
- Tollgate-Ski Bluewood: 10-17"
- I-84 Corridor: 3-7"
- Check Road Conditions
- Carry Chains
Winter Weather Advisory - Southern Blues... Today 7 PM-Friday 10 PM
- 4-8"
- Winter Driving Conditions
Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades... Today 4 PM-Friday 10 PM
- Passes: 8-14" (Locally 18" near White Pass)
- East Slopes (Cle Elm, Cliffdell): 4-8"
- Check Pass Reports
The lower elevations are a little trickier tonight with precipitation chances increase after 8-9 PM. Here's the location, timing, type, and accumulation...
Kittitas Valley (Weather Alert)
- Rain/Snow Mix after 8-9 PM
- Snow by midnight
- Snow ending 7-8 AM Friday
- Snow Accumulation: 1-4"
Upper Yakima Valley (Weather Alert)
- Rain after 8-9 PM
- Rain/Snow Mix after midnight
- Snow after 1-2 AM
- Snow ending after 5-6 AM
- Snow Accumulation: 1-2"
Lower Yakima Valley
- Rain after 8-9 PM
- Possible Mix after 3 AM
- Ending after 5-6 AM
- Snow Accumulation: None-Trace
Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities) and Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton)
- Rain after 8-9 PM
- Rain overnight
- Ending after 5-6 AM
- Snow Accumulation: None
Gusty winds will develop later this afternoon in the Oregon foothills as the pressure gradient tightens ahead of the front.
Wind Advisory - OR Foothills (Base of the Blues)... Today 3 PM-4 AM Friday
- Strongest Winds... South and east of Pendleton
- Wind: SE 30-40 MPH
- Gusts 50-55 MPH
- Spotty Power Outages
- Down Tree Limbs
A few scattered rain showers will likely develop east of Hwy 395 tomorrow afternoon with the cold front. We might even see a little sun tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 40s-near 50 and lows in the 20s-30s. Saturday looks good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. A pattern change arrives Sunday night as a southwesterly flow develops bringing warmer and moist air into the region. This will likely result in the snow levels climbing to 5,000 ft by Monday-Tuesday with rain in the lower elevation and rain/snow mix in the mountain passes Sunday night-Tuesday morning. Scattered showers Monday with highs climbing to the 50s-near 60. Leftover showers Tuesday morning and breezy with highs in the 50s. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
