Clearing skies with showers ending early this morning. Increasing winds today with gusts 30-40 MPH. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
A cold front is currently pushing into Idaho this morning with a few lingering rain showers from Spokane to the foothills of the Blues. Snow showers will continue in the Cascades and Blues today with maybe 1-3" of accumulation. An upper-level low will drop south along the British Columbia and Washington coast today keeping the showers falling across western WA/OR today. This low will move into northwest Oregon overnight/early Wednesday morning and move eastward into southeast OR tomorrow afternoon/evening. This low may have enough moisture to produce a little snow or rain/snow mix as far north as the Yakim Valley between 6-9 AM. Any accumulation in the Yakima Valley would be light, less than 1/2" or less, and only on grassy areas as road temperatures should remain above freezing. The Simcoe Highlands in Klickitat County could see 1-3" of morning snow. Scattered rain showers will continue through the afternoon mainly along and south of I-82. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s-low 30s.
High pressure returns on Thursday with a slow warming trend and sunshine into the weekend. The next weather system arrives Sunday night -Monday with breezy winds and rain showers.
