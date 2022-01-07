SOUTHEASTERN WA & NORTHEASTERN OR - Hang on to your hats! A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9pm tonight with gusts as high as 50 mph in the Lower Columbia basin, Kittitas and Yakima Valley, Blue Mountains Foothills and North Central OR.
We had a warmer day today as morning temperatures were in the 30s-40s, low-mid 40s by noon and highs in the mid-upper 40s.
A high wind advisory is in effect until 7pm for Central and Eastern Lake County.
as a ridging pattern comes into the Pacific Northwest, it will bring us some quiet weather, much calmer than we experienced this last week. Strong ridging builds into the Pacific Northwest this weekend and into next week with dry weather and colder temperatures. This time of year, a strong ridge generally means areas of fog and low clouds. Highs near 40 on Saturday and falling into the 30s Sunday through next week.