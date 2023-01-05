Mostly cloudy tonight with light winds for the Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley. Gusty winds for the foothills of the Blues decreasing overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s
Friday a chance of rain and snow or mix for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley in the Am otherwise mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers for the Columbia Basin and temperatures in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.
Wet weekend with disturbances every 18-24 hours bringing rain and mix to the lower elevations and snow to the mountains, 1-4" possible with each system. Temperatures will remain at or above average through the weekend.
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night... Mostly Cloudy... 32
Friday... Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers... 43/33
Saturday... Mostly Cloudy, PM Breezy, Rain ... 43/34
Sunday... Scattered Showers... 46/33
Monday... PM Rain Showers... 45/35
Tuesday... AM Rain Showers... 44/33
Yakima
Thursday Night... Mostly Cloudy... 29
Friday... Mostly Cloudy AM Mix Chance PM Snow... 38/30
Saturday... Mostly Cloudy, PM Breezy, Light Snow/Rain Night... 38/29
Sunday... AM Mix, Scattered Rain Showers, Mostly Cloudy... 39/28
Monday... PM Rain, Night Mix.. 39/26
Tuesday... AM Mix... 39/26
