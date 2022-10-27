Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with breezy to gusty winds 10-15 mph and 20-25 mph in the foothills of the Blues. Low temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A weak front moves in overnight which could produce light showers and sprinkles. Timing... Yakima/Kittitas Valleys 4-8 AM, Tri-Cities 7-Noon and Foothills 11 AM-1:30 PM. Gradual clearing Friday night.
Saturday a slight chance of stray showers and winds will decrease temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Expect scattered showers in the Mountains this weekend as snow levels climb to 6-8,000 ft Friday through Sunday.
Gusty winds return Sunday/Monday 30-45 mph and a slight chance of showers and mountain snow which could impact travel across the passes...plan for winter driving conditions.
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 41
Friday... Stray AM Showers, Partly Cloudy... 63/39
Saturday... Stray AM Shower, Partly Sunny... 62/42
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Showers... 62/42
Monday... Partly Cloudy Windy, Few Showers... 63/40
Tuesday... Scattered Showers, Cooler... 55/36
Wednesday... AM Showers, partly Sunny... 53/33
Yakima
Thursday Night... Partly Cloudy... 38
Friday... Early AM Shower, Partly Cloudy... 61/33
Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 59/35
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Showers... 59/40
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Few Showers, Windt... 59/33
Tuesday... Scattered Showers, Cooler... 52/29
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 51/28
