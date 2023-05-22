Mostly sunny, cooler and windy today with gusts 25-30 MPH. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
The windy conditions will continue behind the cold front with the strongest gusts in the Kittitas Valley at 30-40 MPH. A weak disturbance rotating around an upper-level low will produce a few light showers for areas north of I-90. Another weak disturbance tomorrow afternoon/evening may produce a stray shower or two over the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys, but most areas will remain dry. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 40s.
Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s. A broad trough will bring an increasing chance for scattered showers and t-storms to the mountains Friday-Saturday. There's a slight chance (10-20%) a stray t-storm or two could develop in the lower elevations, but most areas should remain dry. Highs in the mi-upper 80s. Sunday looks dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the low-mid 80s.
