A few early morning showers and windy today. Clearing skies by late morning and becoming partly sunny by this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60. Overnight lows in the low 30s-near 40.
A frontal system moved across central WA this morning with a few light rain showers. This front is now producing light rain showers in the foothills and snow in the Blues. The rain showers should be ending by noon in Walla Walla and Pendleton, but the snow will continue to fall in the Blues until 4-5 PM.
Winter Weather Advisory... Blues - Until 5 PM
- Above 4,000 ft
- 1-7"
- Check Pass Reports
Expect clearing skies behind the front for the lowlands with breezy to gusty winds at 20 30 mph. We could even see gusts 35 mph in the Kittitas Valley. Satellite imagery showing another weather system dropping south along the British Columbia coast. This disturbance will move across the region overnight-early Thursday morning with a slight chance for lowland rain showers and a mix in the mountains. Most of Thursday will be breezy and dry. with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 30s-low 40s. The active northwesterly flow will continue with a disturbance almost every 24 hours, but it looks like most areas east of the Cascades will be rain shadowed. That means most lowland areas will have just a slight chance for a stray shower. The mountains will have a better for rain and snow showers with the snow levels between 4-6,000 ft through the weekend. Winds should be lighter Friday and Saturday with only a 20% chance for a stray shower. Winds will pick up a bit by Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
For Halloween on Monday models are suggesting a tight pressure gradient developing as another front drops into the Pacific Northwest. This will result in winds gusting 30-45 mph, a slight chance for some lowland rain showers and snow in the Cascades that could impact travel. Highs in the 50s-near 60 and lows in the 30s. The next system arrives Tuesday afternoon/evening with lowland rain and mountain snow. Temperatures drop overnight into the low-mid 30s and if there is any moisture left, we might squeeze out a little rain snow mix through early Wednesday morning... No Accumulation.
