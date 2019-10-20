It's an overcast evening in the Tri-Cities, but sunshine will head our way next week.
We'll see cloud cover and some gusty winds this evening, and some of those gusts could hit upwards of 20 MPH. Our lows tonight will hit the mid 40s.
Monday morning will be overcast, and we'll probably see some showers starting late morning. That chance of showers will stick around throughout most of the day, and we'll top out in the low 60s for a daytime high. You might notice a breeze when you step outside, but Monday's winds aren't expected to be too dramatic.
Windy conditions will return Tuesday. We're tracking gusts around 30 MPH and daytime highs in the upper 60s. We'll also see the sun come out in the later morning hours. That sunshine should stick with us all the way to next weekend, and temperatures will fall back into the low 60s and upper 50s as the week goes on.