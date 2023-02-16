Increasing high clouds today with a very slight chance for a stray shower overnight. Frosty this morning with temperatures in the 20s, low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 40s.
A weak front, currently off the coast, will move inland today and over the Cascades by early Friday morning. The best chance for any precipitation will be the Cascades where the passes could squeeze out 1-3". For the lower elevations there is a very slight chance for a stray shower or flurry between 3-7 AM as the front moves across the viewing area. Skies becoming partly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
An upper-level disturbance will move through the region Saturday morning with breezy winds, mountain snow and a slight chance for a lowland rain shower. This will be quickly followed by another upper-level system with more mountain snow, breezy winds and a few evening/night rain showers. Snow this weekend may impact travel into the mountains but will be great for skiers and boarders. Weekend snow in the Cascades Passes between 3-10 inches and 1-4 inches in the Blues.
A major pattern change will thrust in back into the dead of winter by Tuesday night! A strong front will begin to push into the Pacific Northwest Monday afternoon, increasing the snow chances in the Cascades. This front appears to stall a bit Monday night-Tuesday morning as it taps into an Atmospheric River (AR). This will produce heavy snow in the mountains and rain showers east of the Cascades. This front will sag south into Oregon by early Tuesday afternoon as a cold upper-level low slides down the coastline of WA/OR through Wednesday. Modified Arctic air will race into the region with falling temperatures Tuesday afternoon. This will likely lead to a transition of a rain/snow mix by the evening in the lowlands and light accumulating snow overnight through Wednesday morning. Snowfall amounts for the Columbia Basin and adjacent valley could range from ½ to 3 inches. As mentioned above the snowfall will be moderate to heavy at times in the mountains Monday-Wednesday morning. The Cascades could see 1-2 feet of snow and 6 to 18" in the Blues! Note: this is not set in stone, and we will need to fine tune this forecast as we get closer. Gusty winds will also develop in the tight pressure gradient with gusts 30-40 mph.
The upper-level low should be moving south of the region by midday/early afternoon Wednesday with only a few leftover snow showers in the Blues by evening. With the modified Arctic air in place highs will struggle to climb above freezing on Wednesday with lows plummeting into the low-mid teens. Dry but colder on Thursday with highs in the mid 20s-near 30 and lows in the single digits-teens.
