NonStop Local Weather Alert Today-Saturday... Freezing Fog, Snow, Freezing Rain and Gusty Winds
Dense freezing fog and icy roads through this afternoon. The next Winter Storm arrives later evening and tonight with another round of snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain and gusty winds. Morning temperatures in the teens-20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
Dense Freezing Fog Advisory until 4 PM
- Visibility at or below ¼ mile
- Icy Roads
- Slow down and drive carefully
- Use low beams
The warm front arrives this evening after 4-5 PM and the temperature profiles will determine who gets a ton of snow or none at all. Models keep the cold air trapped in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys this evening/night for all snow. At the same time gusty downslope winds develop in the foothills of the Blues after 6-7 PM and keep them in the upper 30s-low 40s overnight with mainly rain. The Columbia Basin is a challenging forecast once again... The temperature profile suggests we will start as snow or a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain after 7/8 pm then transition to a rain/snow or cold rain after 10/11 pm with temperatures climbing above freezing. If the Columbia Basin does not see the warmer air, they will receive significantly more snow.
We have numerous warnings and advisories out for the viewing area and we will break them down for you, but first let's take a look at the timing of this winter storm.
Winter Storm Timing - This Evening - Saturday
- Cascades/East Slopes: Snow after 3 PM - 8 AM; Then snow showers after 8 AM
- Yakima/Kittitas Valley: Snow after 4-6 PM; Decreasing after 6/7 AM; Then scattered snow/rain showers
- Tri-Cities (WA Columbia Basin-Lower Yakima Valley): Wintry Mix/Freezing Rain after 7/8 PM; Transitioning to rain/snow or cold rain after midnight; Then decreasing after 5 AM with scattered rain showers
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton): Rain (maybe a mix ) after 8/9 PM; Then scattered rain showers after 10 AM
- Blues: Snow after 7 PM; Then snow showers after 10 AM
Winter Storm Accumulation - This Evening-Saturday
- Cascades and Simcoe Highlands: 8-12" - Locally 18" White Pass and South (Winter Storm Warning: 4PM Today - 7 PM Saturday)
- East Slopes (Cle Elum, Cliffdell): 5-10" ( Winter Storm Warning: 4 PM Today - 7 PM)
- Kittitas Valley: 4-7" (Winter Storm Warning: 4 PM Today - 4 PM Saturday)
- Yakima Valley: 3-5" (Winter Weather Advisory: 4 PM Today - 4 PM Saturday)
- Tri-Cities (Columbia Basin-Lower Yakima Valley): Snow: Less than 2" and Freezing Rain: Less than .10" (May need a Winter Weather Advisory)
- Foothills: Less than 1/2"
- Blues: Northern Blues: 5-12"; Southern Blues: 3-8" (Winter Weather Advisory 8 PM Today - 7 PM Saturday)
- Pullman-Spokane: 2-4" (10 PM Today - Noon Saturday)
Wind Advisory... Foothills of the Blues - 7 PM Today - 4 PM Saturday
- SE 20-40 Gusts 45-55 MPH
- Down Tree Limbs and Powerlines
- Spotty Power Outages
A few scattered rain or snow showers Sunday and maybe a flurry on Monday with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Models are keeping us dry and cold next Tuesday-Thursday with modified arctic air dropping south out of Canada. Highs in the 20s and lows 10-15.
