We have the chance for a few evening showers and wind gusts up to about 25 mph Friday night as a winter storm heads toward the Pacific Northwest.
It will bring temperatures down around 20 degrees below average, with our daytime highs sitting in the 50s in Tri-Cities and 40s in Yakima. It will hang around all weekend, and bring scattered showers to the region. We have the chance to see some snow as well, snow levels will likely stay above 3,500 feet for the most part. In the Blues, we could see 4-8 inches of snow above 3,500 feet throughout the weekend. In the east slopes of the Cascades, we're looking for the possibility of 3-5 inches between 2,500 and 3,500 feet, and 4-8 inches above 3,500 feet. The main impact in the Cascades will likely come Saturday night into Sunday.
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the east slopes of the Cascades, the Blues and portions of Wallowa county lasting until Monday as conditions deteriorate. If you are traveling across mountain passes or are planning any mountain recreation this weekend, please be prepared for winter weather conditions.
We may even see a snow flake or two here in Tri-Cities late Saturday night, though it won't be cold enough for any snow to stick.
We are also looking for a breezy weekend, with wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph across the region.'
By Sunday, those daytime highs drop into the 40s across the region. Overnight lows will not dip down below freezing until early next week.
Next week is looking calmer, as wet weather moves out Sunday night, though it will still be very cold. We have the possibility frost in the morning early in the week across the region.