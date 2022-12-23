Weather Alert

An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities airport. Heavy snow with occasional visibilities of a 1/2 mile or less will impact the airport from now through 12 PM with 1 to 1.5 inches of snow anticipated. The snow is expected to change to freezing rain after 12 PM with up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation by 4 AM Saturday morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. The heaviest snow bands have moved out of the region, but showery precipitation will be possible until predominantly mixed precipitation/freezing rain begins during the late afternoon hours. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&