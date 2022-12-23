NonStop Weather Alert - Freezing Rain and Wintry Mix through Christmas
Morning snow changing to scattered wintry mix showers, then afternoon/evening freezing rain developing. Morning temperatures in the single digits, low teens by noon and afternoon highs in the mis-upper teens.
The forecast timing continues to be very challenging as these Winter Storms are basically tailgating each other as they crash into the Pacific Northwest. Let's try to break this forecast... The first system brought us steady snow overnight-early this morning with accumulations between 1-3". Scattered wintry mix showers (snow, sleet, freezing rain) will continue through this afternoon. Freezing rain will develop later this afternoon between 3-4 PM this will make the evening commute difficult. The freezing rain should be ending in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys between 6-7 PM and the Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities)/Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton) between 9-11 PM. Then scattered wintry mix showers overnight. Western WA and OR continue to be a mess with freezing rain. The Ice storm should be tapering of later this evening-night as warmer temperatures change the freezing rain to rain. Here's our current warnings and advisories...
Winter Storm Warning - Cascades Passes and East Slopes... Saturday 10 AM
Winter Weather Advisory - Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, Columbia Basin, Foothills... 4 AM Saturday
- Yakima/Kittitas Valley - Snow: Less than 1" ; Ice: Less than .05"
- Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities)-Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton) - Snow: 1-2" by Frid; Ice: .10"
- Difficult Travel Conditions
- Flight Delays
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues... 4AM Saturday
- Additional Snow: 1-6"
- Ice: .10"
- Dangerous Travel Conditions
- Expect Delays/Closures in Passes
Winter Weather Advisory - Palouse-Inland Northwest (Spokane)... 4 AM Saturday
- Additional Snow: 3-5"
- Difficult Travel Conditions
- Possible Flight Delays
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues... Midnight-Noon Saturday
- Snow: 3-6"
- Ice: .10" (up to .25" by Sunday AM)
- Dangerous Travel Conditions
- Expect Delays/Closures in Passes
Winter Storm Warnings... Continue for Western WA and OR
- Seattle - Heavy Mix Precip with Additional Ice: .10"
- Portland - Additional Ice: .10-.20"
- Dangerous-Impossible Travel Conditions
- Airports Shutdown
The next system arrives with freezing rain and a wintry mix Saturday morning after 7-8 AM through 4 PM, then scattered wintry mix showers during the evening/night. Note... Models are trying to work the warm air to the surface in the foothills, if this happens, they could mix in a little rain. Another winter system arrives Christmas morning with more freezing rain and possibly a rain/freezing rain mix in the foothills. Models are suggesting the Columbia Basin and Foothills could receive an additional .25" of ice Christmas Eve and Day. Lesser amounts for the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys, probably a .10" or less. We will likely need to issues additional Winter Storm Warnings or Advisories this weekend for the mountains and lowlands east of the Cascades.
Have a Merry Christmas and be safe this weekend.
