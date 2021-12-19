TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Snow Update! We will likely have 1-2" on the ground by 5 a.m. and an additional 1-2" by the mid-afternoon.
Winter Storm Warnings continue in the mountains, while most of the viewing area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until late afternoon Monday. The rain/snow mix will transition to light snow overnight-Monday PM.
Pockets of freezing rain/sleet are possible, especially from the Tri-Cities into the Foothills, although the sleet and freezing rain accumulation could reduce snowfall amounts.
Give yourself extra time for the morning commute and drive carefully!