Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper WA Cascades Crest, a bit of snow accumulation and gusty winds. Heavy rain in the lower elevations throughout Saturday turning into scattered showers Sunday. The snow will stick around in the upper elevation throughout Sunday afternoon/evening. By Monday, the gusty winds will stay with mostly cloudy skies.
Winter Storm Warning: Upper WA Cascades 5PM Today - 5PM Sunday
-Winds: 20-30 MPH
-Gusts 40-45 MPH
-Heavy snow accumulation: 10-18"
-Can make travel difficult, especially Sunday evening in the upper elevations
Looking Ahead:
After the snow and heavy rain, we can expect the winds to stick around a little longer on Monday. Tuesday into the rest of the week will be relatively warmer with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s, lows into the upper 30s low 40s.
Tri-Cities
Friday: Clouds, PM rain showers - 60/44
Saturday: Morning showers, into scattered showers - 59/40
Sunday: Scattered showers, windy and mtn. snow - 58/36
Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy 20-25MPH - 58/37
Tuesday: Partly cloudy - 60/36
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - 62/38
Thursday: Partly cloudy - 64/38
Yakima
Friday: Scattered showers, mtn snow - 54/36
Saturday: Rain showers, mtn. snow - 54/32
Sunday: AM Mix, mtn snow - 52/30
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, mtn. snow - 54/32
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy - 56/34
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - 58/32
Thursday: Partly cloudy - 60/34
