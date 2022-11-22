Winter Weather Advisory today. Wintry mix with areas of freezing rain developing this morning. Ice accumulation below .10" will lead to icy roads in the Columbia Basin, Yakima/Kittitas and area north. Morning temperatures in the 20s, low 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
Winter Weather Advisory Until 10 PM... Wintry Mix - Freezing Rain, Sleet, Snow, Rain
- Kittitas/Yakima Valleys - Ice: .10" or less
- Tri-Cities/Lower Yakima Valley - Ice: .05" or less
- Northern Benton/Franklin Counties - Ice: .10-.15"
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton) - Ice: Trace
- Mountains - Snow:1-3", Ice: .10" or less
Pacific frontal system moving through the region today, bringing a mix bag of winter weather with it. The warm front is currently moving across the Cascades this morning with limited moisture, but models continue to increase the wintry chances by mid-late morning. This will be followed quickly by the cold front that will have a better source of moisture as it slides east of the Cascades around midday. The challenge with today's forecast is... will we scour out the cold surface-based air before the cold front arrives this afternoon. Models continue to show this happening the Tri-Cities and foothills, but it may be difficult especially around the Columbia Basin today. Also, if the winds fail to increase ahead of the front it may be difficult for the foothills to break the inversion. If that occurs Walla Walla and Pendleton could end up with more freezing rain instead of rain. On a side note, the Foothills have a Freezing Fog Advisory until 11 am with visibility at or below ¼ mile at times.
On the positive side the cold front should be moving east of the viewing area after 6 pm giving clearing skies overnight with lows in the 20s. Unfortunately, the inversion returns Wednesday morning with more late night and early morning fog through Thanksgiving Day. Highs in the low 40s and dropping into the upper 30s-low 40s for Thanksgiving. A weak disturbance will give us a chance for a few flurries Friday night, highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s-near 30. Dry weather for most of the weekend with highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 20s-near 30. A weather system will bring us a slight chance for a few stray showers Sunday afternoon/evening. Ridging is back early next week with dry weather and highs in the low 40s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.