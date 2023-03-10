Winter Weather Advisory- Yakima and Kittitas Valleys
This was moved from 10pm expiration. Reached out to NWS and no response on whether or not it's going to be extended again.
- Expires at 12PM Friday
- Valleys will see about 2-4" of snow accumulation
- Slush on the roads
Winter Weather Advisory- Southern Blue Mountains
- Expires at 10PM Friday
- 5-8" snow accumulation at or above 4500 ft.
- Possible I-84 closures
- Gust winds, up to 45 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory- East Slopes WA Cascades
- Expires at 10PM Friday
- Sow expected at or above 3000 ft.; accumulation of 4-8"
- Gusty winds at 40 MPH
Winter Storm Warning - North WA/OR Blue Mountains
- Expires at 10PM Friday
- We may want to keep an eye on I-84, roads stayed closed all morning, gusty winds with the snow = bad day on I-84. Commercial cars were stranded making travel more difficult. ODOT shared, some of those cars have been towed but roads are still scary.
Today:
Rainy morning in Tri-Cities and a mix in Lower Yakima Valley. Radar was showing not much snow thorughout the morning in Selah and Yakima, however, a viewer told Max heavy snowfall in Ellensburg.
Throughout the morning WSDOT was showing heavy snow through White Pass, Chains required. Stevens and Snowqualmie had heavy snow; traction tires advised.
The mainb concer was Snoqualmie, aside from heavy snow, gusty winds in the pass too.
Heavy rain showers should be done in the Lower Basin turning into scattered shower tonight into tomorrow morning.
Yakima will continue to see relatively cold temperatures, dropping into the mid 20s tonight with scattered rain/snow showers tonight.
Looking at the week ahead:
Tri-Cities:
Friday: AM showers/PM scattered shower... 48/34
Saturday: Mostly cloudy... 54/30
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, clouds overnight... 53/38
Monday: Scattered showers... 60/42
Tuesday: Stray showers... 58/37
Wednesday: Mostly sunny... 57/34
Thursday: Mostly sunny... 58/35
Friday: Mostly sunny... 58/36
Yakima:
Friday: AM mix into snow & mtn. snow... 47/26
Saturday: Partly cloudy & breezy... 48/27
Sunday: Mostly cloudy/ mtn. mix... 47/34
Monday: Stray showers..50/34
Tuesday: Stray showers... 52/31
Wednesday: Partly sunny... 52/28
Thursday: Mostly sunny & breezy 53/30
Friday: Most sunny... 53/31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.