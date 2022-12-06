Cold and gray with patchy morning freezing fog and some late morning/afternoon clearing. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
Weak ridging will keep us cold and dry with low clouds through Wednesday. Patchy freezing fog will be around as well, especially above 1,000 ft where the low clouds interact with the terrain. Expect roads to remain icy late night and during the morning. Northwesterly winds will provide weak upslope conditions in the Cascades today and tomorrow resulting in a slight chance for a few light snow showers.
Models are now speeding up Thursday's front and have it arriving along the East Slopes and the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys after 5-7 AM with light snow. A snow/rain mix in the Tri-Cities by late morning and transition it to all rain by midday/early afternoon. The foothills look to have all rain from midday-evening and we keep it all snow in the mountains. Here's a look at my snow accumulation forecast for Thursday...
Potential Snowfall... Thursday
- Cascades: 3-7"
- East Slopes: 1-3"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: Less than 1"
- Northern Benton and Franklin Counties: Less than 1/2"
- Tri- Cities-Foothills (Walla Walla and Pendleton): None... Mix/Rain
- Blues: 2-5"
- Pullman: Less than 1/2"
- Moses Lake-Spokane (along and north of I-90): 1-3" with heavier amounts north of HWY 2 (2-5")
The active weather pattern continues Friday with gusty winds developing ahead of the next winter weather system. Accumulating snow and a wintry mix will likely begin late Friday evening/night before transitioning to all snow overnight and ending Saturday morning. It remains too early for an accurate snow forecast but models continue to suggest by Saturday morning...
Potential Snowfall... Friday Night-Saturday Morning
- Columbia Basin, Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Foothills: 1-3
- East Slopes: 2-5"
- Cascades: 5-12"
- Blues: 2-6"
Mainly dry with a few scattered flurries Sunday and Monday with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. The next winter system arrives Tuesday with breezy winds and another chance for accumulating snow.
