Low clouds, freezing fog and icy roads this morning. Mostly cloudy and cold this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
Freezing Fog Advisory Until Noon
- Visibility at or below ¼ mile at times
- Icy Roads
- Dangerous Driving Conditions
- Slow Down
- Drive Carefully
High pressure will keep us dry today, but another winter weather system is already approaching the coastline. This front will spread light snow to the Cascades, East Slopes and the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys after midnight-1 AM. The light snow arrives in the Columbia Basin around 5 AM and by 6 AM models are suggesting a thin layer of warm air overrunning the cold surface air. If this happens, we would see a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, this would reduce snow totals. This wintry mix arrives in the foothills between 7-8 AM. The snow should end in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys by midday. The front looks to stall a bit in the foothills and Blues with back building of the wintry mix/rain until 4 PM. The cold rain or wintry mix will continue in the foothills until 9-10 PM and the snow in the Blues begin to taper off after 4 AM Friday. Now for the challenging part - The snow accumulation forecast and this is all dependent on how much warm air, if any, we see overrunning the cold air tomorrow. With that said - Here we go...
Snowfall... Tonight-Thursday (Weather Alert Day)
- Cascades: 4-8" (Winter Weather Advisory)
- East Slopes: 2-4"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: ½-2"
- Tri-Cities and Columbia Basin: Less than 1/2" (Wintry Mix)
- Foothills (Walla Walla and Pendleton): Less than 1" (Wintry Mix)
- Blues: 3-6"
- Pullman-Spokane: 2-5"
The active weather pattern continues Friday with gusty southerly winds (25-35 mph) developing ahead of the next winter weather system. Accumulating snow and a wintry mix will likely begin late Friday evening/night before transitioning to all snow overnight and ending Saturday morning. The gusty southerly flow will likely advect warmer air into the Columbia Basin and Foothills, but models are struggling with how much overrunning versus mixing out the cold air at the surface. This will impact snow totals significantly.
Potential Snowfall... Friday Night-Saturday Morning
- Columbia Basin, Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Foothills: 1-3"
- East Slopes: 2-5"
- Cascades: 5-10"
- Blues: 3-6"
Mainly dry with a few scattered flurries Sunday and Monday with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Models are now keeping us dry and cold next Tuesday-Wednesday with modified arctic air dropping south out of Canada. Highs in the 20s and lows 10-15.
