Come on Mother Nature, it's Spring!
Areas of rain and snow this morning with accumulation in the foothills and Blues, including Walla Walla and Pendleton. Skies becoming partly cloudy by this afternoon/evening with a slight chance for a few stray showers and maybe a thunderstorm in the foothills and Blues. Morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
Winter Weather Advisory - Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton) and Blues... Until 1 PM
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton) - 1-4" (will begin to melt quickly as temps climb above freezing by early afternoon)
- Blues: 5-7"
- Drive carefully and expect delays in the Blues, especially along I-84
- Check Pass Reports
A cold upper-level low over southeast WA has produced a winter mix this morning over the Columbia Basin, Foothills and Blues this morning. Upslope winds enhanced heavier snow showers in the Foothills. This low is tracking southeast out of the region this morning and will bring an end to the winter mix from north to south. Cold unstable air aloft will move into the area this afternoon creating enough instability for a few stray rain showers and maybe a thunderstorm near the Blues.
Week ridging arrives Tuesday with mainly dry weather and sun through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the 50s and low in the mid 20s-30s. The next weather system is scheduled for Thursday with a warm front lifting across the viewing area with rain and wind. Snow levels look to jump above pass levels on Thursday and that would mean rain for the mountains. Leftover showers Friday morning then windy and warmer by the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s. Saturday looks dry and breezy with highs in the 60s.
Models are struggling with Sunday through early next week, but are starting to hint at a wet and warmer pattern developing. If this occurs, we could see heavy mountain rain with snow levels climbing above 7-8,000 ft. We will need to watch rivers, creeks and streams flowing out of the Cascades and Blues for potential flooding concerns. Highs in the mid 60s-near 70 and lows in the 40s.
