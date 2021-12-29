Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES TO CONTINUE THROUGH THE WORK WEEK... An Arctic airmass will hold its grip on much of the Pacific Northwest through the remainder of the work week with prolonged subfreezing temperatures and bouts of snow. Daytime highs will struggle to rise into the 20s and low 30s with lows in the single digits and low teens. Areas in the mountains, and those that receive heavier snowfall in the lower elevations, may even see temperatures slip below zero with rapid loss of heat during the overnight and early morning hours. While winds are expected to remain light, event winds of 10 mph will make single digit wind chills common, with some areas seeing wind chills below zero. These extremely cold temperatures can lead to rapid onset of frost bite and hypothermia for those without adequate clothing and protection from the cold. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Due to the prolonged nature of sub freezing temperatures, uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take steps to ensure pipes are protected and outdoor faucets are covered.