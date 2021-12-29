SOUTHEAST WA AND NORTHEAST OR - A special weather statement warning of dangerously cold weather condition is in effect for the following areas: Eastern Columbia River Gorge, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Foothills of Blue Mountains, East Slopes of Washington Cascades, and the cities of Arlington, The Dalles, Boardman, Hermiston, Elgin, La Grande, Joseph, Wallowa, Meacham, Ukiah, Heppner, Ellensburg, Thorp, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Connell, Prosser, Tri-Cities, Dayton, Waitsburg, Walla Walla, Ski Bluewood Resort, Cle Elum, and Goldendale.
We will be experiencing dangerously cold weather temperatures due to an arctic air mass. Most of our region's highs will be below freezing with overnight lows in the single digits and teens. Wind chills during coldest temperatures will reach sub-zero - some in higher elevations being about -10.
Things might warm up a little on Thursday to above freezing temperatures but another cold push is likely coming Sunday. It is important to keep watch of frost bite, hypothermia and other conditions that could be dangerous due to his weather. Please dress in layers and cover as much exposed skin as possible. Uncovered pipes are also susceptible to freezing and bursting.
We have a winter weather message for the foothills of Blues Mountains in Washington and foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and foothills of southern blue mountains of Oregon until 10am this morning. Watch out for slippery road conditions especially along interstate 84.The area will have about 1-2 inches of snow.
Freezing wind chills will permeate most of the area with Okanagan wind chills of 20 below zero.
Today through Friday, a fast moving shortwave will provide moderate snow across southern Washington into northern and central Oregon. Some areas might receive as much as an inch of snow in a very short period of time because of heavier falling snow.
This afternoon, skies might clear for a bit with some sun. Breeze from the north with northeast winds combined with freezing temperatures will still give a very cold day and some areas will experience wind chill of below zero.
Another storm will bring high and mid level clouds spreading throughout the north and west tonight which will give us heavy mountain snow in the Cascade crest west and across the Blues and Wallowas.
Saturday into next Tuesday, snow will be consistent through the weekend. The Lower Columbia Basin and into the Foothills will have weather transition from snow into rain on Monday and Tuesday. Wind gusts will peak Monday as much as 30-40mph.
An upper level ridge could bring warmer temperatures next week.
Coming up later this week, 24 hour snowfall in the blues could give us 6-12 inches of snow Thursday into Friday morning, with 16 inches in the peaks. Lower elevations will range from 2-6 inches with around 1-2 inches near Tri-Cities.