Great sleeping weather tonight with lows in the mid 50s-near 60. Sunny and breezy tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
An upper-level disturbance is currently producing a few isolated thunderstorms along the WA/BC border as it slides over a ridge to our south. Tomorrow a weak frontal system will move into British Columbia and will likely trigger scattered thunderstorm in the northern Cascades and along the WA/BC border during the afternoon and evening. The main impact from this system for us will be breezy to gusty winds developing by midday-early Wednesday night. Most areas will have gusts 15-25 mph, but stronger in the Kittitas Valley with gusts 30-35 mph. We could also see some high-level clouds at times. Highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s and lows in the 50s-near 60.
High pressure begins to build north into the region Thursday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s by Friday. Temperatures max out over the weekend with highs in the upper 90s-low 100s
Weather Alert - Saturday and Sunday for temperatures at or above 100
- Columbia Basin, Foothills (Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Pendleton, Hermiston): Saturday and Sunday: 100 to 104
- Yakima Valley: 100-101
The ridge axis shifts east on Monday as an upper-level low slides down the coast of British Columbia. This will result in breezy winds developing as cooler air spills over the Cascades. Highs Monday drop into the low-mid 90s and mid 80s-near 90 by Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.