Partly to mostly sunny today with a few leftover mountain snow showers before 10 AM. Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs near 50.
Ridging should provide us with mainly dry weather through Thursday. There is a weak upper-level disturbance that will move over the ridge Thursday morning that could produce a few snow showers in the Cascades. Highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 20s-near 30. Another frontal system will move across the Pacific Northwest on Friday. Moisture looks limited with only scattered mountain snow showers and a very slight chance for a stray lowland rain shower. Highs near 50 and lows in the 20s.
High pressure returns this weekend providing us with dry weather and highs near 50 and lows in the upper 20s. Increasing clouds and breezy next Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance for stray lowland rain showers and mountain snow.
