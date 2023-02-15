It is going to be a wonderful Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Cold this morning with temperatures in the upper teens-20s, low-mid 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 40s.
High pressure keeping the Pacific Northwest dry through Friday. A weak front with limited moisture will move through the ridge late Thursday evening-Friday morning. The main impact from this front will be increasing high clouds and a slight chance for a few snow showers in the Cascades. Any accumulation for the mountain passes should be an inch or less. Highs in the mid 40s-low 50s and lows in the 20s.
An upper-level disturbance arrives Saturday afternoon with breezy winds east of the Cascades and snow for the mountains. This will be another upper-level weather system Sunday afternoon-Monday bringing more snow to the Cascades and Blues. Snowfall this weekend for the Cascades will likely be 3-8" and less in the Blues around 1-3". The Columbia Basin and adjacent valleys look mainly dry and breezy through Monday with highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 30s.
Models continue to show a much stronger system arriving Tuesday with a better supply of Pacific moisture. This system has the potential for heavy mountain snow, possibly more than a foot through Tuesday morning. A strong pressure gradient develops Tuesday as a surface low pushes into the Olympic Peninsula. This will result in gusty winds east of the Cascades at 40-45 mph and scattered rain showers for the lower elevations. As this low and front move south, it will open the door to much colder Canadian air. The big question is how much moisture will be left in the region when this cold air arrives. Right now, models are trying to develop a secondary low off the coast of WA by Tuesday night. If that occurs, the cyclonic circulation around the low would send moisture into the cold air. Giving us a chance for lowland light snow Tuesday night-Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday will struggle to climb into the mid 30s.
