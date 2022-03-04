Wonderful weekend ahead of us as we continue with warmer temps and sunny skies

SOUTHEASTERN WA & NORTHEASTERN OR - Fantastic weather for a fantastic Friday including sunnier skies and mild temperatures. A good start for the rest of our weekend.
We could wee some high-level clouds later this evening as an upper level low system is pushing off the coast of Oregon and into California. Nonetheless, we should see mostly clear skies tonight. As the upper-low goes east tonight, it could cause some light snow showers in the southern Blues of Oregon.
Sunshine along with a high pressure system will give us nice weather this weekend and the beginning of next week. Temperatures during the day on Saturday and Sunday will rise to the mid 50s, even low 60s. Lows will drops to the 20s-30s.
On Tuesday, the clouds return along with an increasing pressure gradient from the southwest which could give us gusts 30-35 miles per hour. Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 30s.
On Wednesday, a front moving across our region will continue the winds and bring a chance of scattered showers in the lower elevations and snow in the higher-elevation mountain ranges.
Sun is predicted to return on Thursday.
