Good Morning!
Hold on tight and two hand the steering wheel, it's going to be a gusty drive to work this morning. Winds will decrease by late morning and become breezy by afternoon. Mostly sunny this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s-low 40s, low to mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s to near 50.
Wind Advisory until 10 AM
- Columbia Basin to the foothills
- SW 15-30 Gusts 40-50 MPH
A weak warm front may produce a stray sprinkle tomorrow morning, but most of us will remain dry. Our active weather pattern continues through next week with weather systems arriving every 48 hours. These systems will produce lowland rain and mountain snow. Rain and breezy conditions develop Friday afternoon, highs near 50 and lows in the 30s. Saturday looks to be the best day of the weekend with highs in the mid 40s.
Rain or a little rain/snow mix returns Saturday night/early Sunday morning with no accumulation as everything changes to plain old fashion rain by mid morning (at the latest). Mainly dry and a little warmer next Monday with highs in the mid-upper 40s. More rain Tuesday with highs near 50.
Monty Webb, Meteorologist