Good Morning,
Increasing clouds today with a slight chance for a stray afteroon/evening shower. Morning temperatures in the low 30s-mid 40s, mid 40s-near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.
A little break in between systems today, but that will not last long as another Pacific front pushes inland tonight and tomorrow. Another breezy day and scattered showers tomorrow with more mountain snow, highs near 50. Friday and Saturday looks mostly dry with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. However, models are starting to pick up on a weak disturbance that could produce a little snow Saturday morning along and north of I-90.
The active weather pattern continues Saturday night and Sunday. The Yakima/Kittitas Valleys will likey start with a rain/snow mix before changing to all rain Sunday morning. Tri-Cities through the foothills should stay all rain, highs in the low-mid 40s. This is followed by another system on Christmas Eve producing breezy showers and highs near 40. A few leftover showers are possible Christmas morning with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.
Monty